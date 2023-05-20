South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Sunny skies now, but BOM warns severe weather coming for Wollongong

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 21 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunny skies now, but BOM warns severe weather coming for Wollongong
Sunny skies now, but BOM warns severe weather coming for Wollongong

Illawarra residents enjoying the brisk, sunny weather have been warned to expect a gusty change this weekend.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.