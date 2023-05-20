Gerringong resident and beekeeper Dr Michael Hindmarsh has been battling an infestation of Chinese Paper Wasps on his rural property for the past several years and said more must be done by council.
Dr Hindmarsh first encountered the wasps in Gerringong, he immediately realised they weren't any old regular wasp with his history and knowledge in the field of beekeeping.
He identified the wasps as Chinese Paper Wasps, scientifically known as Polistes chinensis var antennalis.
This breed of wasp does not sting just a singular time according to Dr Hindmarsh but instead releases a barrage of repeated stings when it attacks.
"I was walking through my paddock when I felt series of shooting pains through my legs and realised it was the wasps," he said.
While they could present a danger to humans, especially to young children, the local beekeeper said that the most serious impact they are having are on the local butterfly population.
"The adult wasps prey on caterpillers and feed them to the larvae which is a massive threat to our beautiful local butterflies," Dr Hindmarsh said.
"They are a direct threat to our subtropical rainforest butterflies."
He further added that available wasp traps do little to trap the species and are essentially ineffective.
"I have tried envirosafe wasp traps and have caught no Chinese paper wasps," Dr Hindmarsh said.
The wasps have been spotted by Dr Hindmarsh in Berrry, Gerringong, Rose Valley and most recently in rural parts of the Illawarra.
He is calling on local council and the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) to do something.
"All I continue to be told is that landowners were responsible for controlling any wasps on their property," he said.
A spokesperson from the DPI told the South Coast Register that the species are not viewed as an invasive threat.
"The Asian or Chinese paper wasps, Polistes chinensis, is not under biosecurity management by the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI), as they are not an agricultural pest," they said.
"Asian paper wasps have been established in Australia since the late 1990s and are regarded as an established species and not an invasive species."
"Their feeding behaviour is similar to native paper wasps."
Dr Hindmarsh maintains his concerns about the species.
"This is a problem that really needs addressing."
