Ready for blast off: are Rocket parks set for a relaunch?

It was the 1960s and '70s, the world was obsessed with the international space race and every child wanted to grow up to be an astronaut.
This space-mania peaked with the moon landing in 1969, and spilled over into many aspects of Australian life, including parks and playgrounds.
For many years at Bomaderry Lions Park a rocket ship stood eternally ready for blast off, and was the scene of many adventures and accidents.
There was also one up the road in Hindmarsh Park at Kiama.
Though the beloved Bomaderry rocket is long gone, its memory lives on; people still refer to the reserve as "the Rocket Park".
The trend began in the 1960s when Blue Mountains engineer Dick West constructed and installed a playground rocket at Blackheath.
The original was built in a blacksmith's workshop at Katoomba from designs sourced in America.
The rocket ship quickly became a tourist attraction from its launch pad at the Soldiers Memorial Park and Mr West was commissioned to construct another 37 to be installed across Australia.
During the 1990s, the fun police inevitably caught up with the playground rockets, and most of them, including the original, were pulled out for safety reasons.
Recently, many local councils have begun talking about bringing retro rockets back to parks, while in other towns they have already been restored to their former glory.
At Blackheath, the birthplace of the concept, the rocket was rebuilt following a massive community fundraising effort while Mudgee council has also re-instated their popular fixture.
Could we all see a return of the rocket to our parks and playgrounds?
I guess we wait and see if the idea has lift off.
