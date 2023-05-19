South Coast Register
Home/Community

Ready for blast off: are Rocket parks set for a relaunch?

By Kathy Sharpe
Updated May 19 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The famous rocket ship in The Lions Park Bomaderry - though the rocket is long gone, people still refer to the reserve as "the Rocket Park". Photo courtesy Shoalhaven in the 20th Century facebook page.
The famous rocket ship in The Lions Park Bomaderry - though the rocket is long gone, people still refer to the reserve as "the Rocket Park". Photo courtesy Shoalhaven in the 20th Century facebook page.

It was the 1960s and '70s, the world was obsessed with the international space race and every child wanted to grow up to be an astronaut.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.