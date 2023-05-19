ShowMow racing will be hosting its championship round, 'May Mowdown', in the coming weeks with everyone encouraged to come along and experience the unique sport and all its action at the HQ Track in Bomaderry.
Established in 2004, ShowMow is a South Coast group based around the sport of ride-on mower racing.
The group initially started out as three motorsport enthusiasts coming together to find an inexpensive way to race but has now grown to become a professional outfit that performs all across NSW.
The upcoming event is the conclusion of the racing season, with only a few points separating the top participants.
The event will cost $5 for entry and be free for children under the age of 12.
With food trucks, push mower racing and model car stalls, it's a fun day out for the family that you can circle on your weekend calendar.
Speaking on the attraction of the sport and why she enjoys it so much, ShowMow's Taylor Lynch said it's the "uniqueness" of it all.
"I think it just sparks a curiosity," she said.
READ MORE:
"People are like, 'you do what?' and then they want to come and see it in action and they see that it's a full professional outfit."
Lynch added that the riders really do care about the sport and want that championship glory.
"They are racing really hard out there and are exceptionally quick, so I think it's just overall really exciting."
For people who want to try the sport out, she said that it really isn't hard to get started.
"It really is a sport that's accessible to anyone and it's the cheapest form of motorsport you'll ever do."
"You could really grab your grandparent's mower out of the shed and you could be up and racing within a week, it really is quite easy."
"It gives everyone a chance to be a racer."
The ShowMow May Mowdown will kick off at 10:30am on Sunday May 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.