South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

ShowMow May Mowdown highlights unique South Coast Sport

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 19 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two racers battling it out on the track. Picture supplied.
Two racers battling it out on the track. Picture supplied.

ShowMow racing will be hosting its championship round, 'May Mowdown', in the coming weeks with everyone encouraged to come along and experience the unique sport and all its action at the HQ Track in Bomaderry.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.