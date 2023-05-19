Picture a foggy dawn breaking over a stand of gums at Barrengarry in Kangaroo Valley and you've got our winner of this year's Shoalhaven City Council's Eucalypt Photo Competition.
Exceeding last year's number of entries, a total of 141 photos were submitted by 79 people from around the local area.
Taking out first prize was Colin Talbot whose 'Woodland Dawn' captured the ethereal beauty of the Shoalhaven bushland.
In second place, Alex Lees adjusted the camera settings to create a stunning image of stargazing under a silhouetted gum in Mogood, while Claire Frances Niemeier came in third for her blissful photo of a delicate flowering gum in Vincentia.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Councillor Amanda Findley, was joined by local photographer and artist Belinda Doyle on the judging panel and both were amazed by the quality and creativity of the submissions in only the second year of the competition.
"I'm blown away by the talent in our community and people's ability to bring our local landscape to life," said Cr Findley.
"This competition not only captures the beauty of the Shoalhaven, but also plays an important role of increasing awareness of the importance of eucalypts within the natural environment," she said.
"Congratulations to all the entrants - narrowing it down to just three prize winners was an almost impossible feat."
The Shoalhaven Eucalypt Competition was held to celebrate National Eucalypt Day on March 23.
The national day helps to increase awareness and appreciation of these iconic Australian trees.
Eucalypt native forests are essential for the conservation of Australia's rich biodiversity, by providing vital habitat for forest-dwelling or forest-dependent species of flora and fauna.
Judges were searching for the most striking images of Eucalyptus, Corymbia or Angophora trees located within the Shoalhaven.
All the prize winners take home a grafted dwarf flowering gum tree to plant in their gardens, while Colin in first place also receives a $250 voucher from Holiday Haven.
View the full photo exhibition of entries here.
