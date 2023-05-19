South Coast Register
Shoalhaven City Council's Eucalypt Photo Competition winner

Updated May 19 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:00pm
Picture a foggy dawn breaking over a stand of gums at Barrengarry in Kangaroo Valley and you've got our winner of this year's Shoalhaven City Council's Eucalypt Photo Competition.

