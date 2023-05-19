South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Clare Nowland Tasered by police at Yallambee Lodge aged care facility, Cooma

Steve Evans
Kerem Doruk
By Steve Evans, and Kerem Doruk
Updated May 19 2023 - 11:33am, first published 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 95-year-old great-grandmother is in hospital fighting for her life after allegedly being Tasered by police at an aged care facility in Cooma, south of Canberra.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.