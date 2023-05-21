South Coast Register
Yours and Owls festival ditches North Wollongong for a new home at UOW

By Desiree Savage
Updated May 21 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:00am
It's been more than two years, but finally the Yours and Owls Festival is returning but with a new home which will hopefully allow more tickets to be sold.

