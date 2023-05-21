Art helped pull Warwick Keen from 'the abyss'.
Decades later, he's just as excited about creating bold contemporary art.
Keen is well known for his large-scale art pieces.
His work adorns (among many locations) a Sydney Ferry, Bomaderry Sporting Complex, and the Wollongong Art Gallery; his mega light pillar installation 'Nura' was a highlight of Vivid Sydney in 2022.
The Nowra-based artist, teacher and curator is jumping on board for the upcoming OpenField Art Festival, where he will share a new creation to light up the cool winter nights in Berry.
His latest for OpenField will have a slight nod to the captivating Nura installation, yet be reimagined with new materials for another unique location.
Keen said many of his large works combine the colourful and contemporary pop art style, with elements from Indigenous Art, which he has taught for decades.
That includes the new installation for OpenField.
"I want to make reference back to my Aboriginal heritage in a contemporary way," he said.
Like any artist, Keen is a creative soul - though his bright artwork may not show, he's actually rather soft-spoken.
Behind the works, there's a long and complex personal history.
Looking back on his life and career, Keen said art played a role in coming out of 'the abyss' - a period of "personal self destruction".
Studying art, entering an exhibition, and taking on the role of a travelling Indigenous Art teacher became a life changing venture.
"I kind of ended up falling into the abyss for about 10 years," Keen said.
"After I came out of the abyss... after the fog cleared I thought, 'well, I can do better'.
"Once I cleaned my act up I had the opportunity to go out west, where I spent a lot of time on my own.
"I'd go to class and teach during the day, but then have a lot of time to myself - so I used to paint.
"I needed that isolation. It gave me a lot of time to think about things, and what I'd like to do.
"When I was in the abyss, the only thing that kept me sane was making some artwork. It's given me identity."
And Keen has been teaching and creating ever since.
He is in demand as an artist, curator, and educator, and admits in the past few years he has "never been so busy".
For Open Field Art Festival, Keen will exhibit in the Princess St Reserve.
OpenField Arts Festival is running this June 22-25, at venues across Berry.
For the full program, visit www.openfield.org.au
