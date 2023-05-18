South Coast Register
Bulla Midhong community celebration in Nowra on Saturday, May 20

Updated May 18 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:30am
Local rapper 'Nooky' created a song with local school students which will be performed on the night. Picture supplied
Bulla Midhong a community celebration in colour, sound, and light is coming to Nowra's Paringa Park this Saturday, May 20.

