Bomaderry-Nowra Lions Club has a new president, and he's got some solid plans for the year ahead.
Bruce Murphy officially took over the top job this week at the club's changeover dinner.
He succeeds Bob Mortyn, who is now club treasurer.
Mr Murphy is no stranger to the presidency - he is a previous president of Bomaderry Lions, prior to the merger with Nowra - and said he is aiming to achieve big things this year.
"We've formed a partnership with Salt Ministries... they've had a really big demand for extra food packages, something like 1500 a month, and they just can't keep up with the cost of supply," Mr Murphy said.
"We'll run a few joint fundraising activities together with them - we thing there's some good need there for people in the community."
This year the club is also working on fitting out a permanent home for their catering caravan and other equipment.
Currently the Lions are in talks with council to give the disused buildings at Thurgate Oval a new lease on life, as their base.
Of course, there is also the annual Lions Christmas Carols to organise, and plenty of community groups to support - from the Shoalhaven Suicide Prevention Network, to local schools, palliative care, and more.
Mr Murphy said the year ahead is looking bright for the Lions, and he would love to welcome more young members to their ranks.
:"[Lions] is the biggest service organisation in the world, and we're very proud of our club," he said.
"The future is looking very good for us, but we need to be getting some younger people to come through as members."
This year's Lions club leaders are:
For more info on becoming a Lion, visit Bomaderry Nowra Lions Club online.
The club meets at Bomaderry Bowling Club on the first and third Tuesday of each month, at 6.30pm.
