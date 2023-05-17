South Coast Register
Man dies in crash on Princes Highway near Conjola

Updated May 18 2023 - 7:30am, first published 7:26am
Fatal two-vehicle crash on highway
Fatal two-vehicle crash on highway

A man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Prince Highway near Conjola yesterday.

