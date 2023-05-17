Fatal two-vehicle crash on highway

A man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Prince Highway near Conjola yesterday.
About 7pm (May 17), emergency services were called to the Princes Highway, south of Fishermans Paradise Road, Conjola, following reports a Nissan Pulsar and a Toyota Corolla had crashed head-on.
Officers attached to the South Coast Police District attended along with NSW Ambulance paramedics and treated the Nissan driver, an 83-year-old man; however, he died at the scene.
The Toyota driver, a 22-year-old woman, was also treated before being airlifted to St George hospital in a critical but stable condition.
A crime scene was established and forensically examined.
An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
