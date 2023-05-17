Low maintenance dream

Whether you are looking for a holiday home or a home to live in, this great beachside location commands your attention.
Rachel Lea, real estate agent, commends the low maintenance appeal this property offers, both inside and out.
"Even though it's a large home it's quite low maintenance. It's a permanent residence at the moment, but it would also make a fantastic holiday home," Rachel said.
Enjoy the luxury of three spacious bedrooms all featuring built-in robes. There's also a full main bathroom with a corner bath tub, plus a second toilet off the rumpus room.
There's plenty of space for everyone with the two generous living areas, which includes the front living area and a more relaxed, spacious family room at the rear, with a wet bar and access to the barbecue area.
The kitchen, which features a fantastic walk-in pantry, flows into the dining area.
"The kitchen, living, dining area is all open-plan," Rachel said.
The double garage has a single, drive-through roller door out to the undercover entertaining area.
A short 190 metre stroll to the water's edge allows for a beachside lifestyle which completes this desirable home. Wake up each morning and smell the sea air!
Well priced and ready to sell, this home has only had one owner.
