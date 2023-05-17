Competent and compassionate law services Advertising Feature

Melissa Dianne Vine is the principal solicitor and owner of MDV Family Lawyers. Picture supplied

A brush with the law, a court appearance, separation, or passing of a family member, can all be extremely difficult circumstances to deal with.



The team at MDV Family Lawyers draw on their experience in life and law to support you through such challenges.

After identifying a need for compassionate and competent family law services in the Shoalhaven eight years ago, Melissa Vine, principal solicitor and business owner, started her business from the ground up.



Now MDV Family Lawyers provides exceptional service both in and out of the court room, without the price tag.

"We aim to guide our clients through the often lengthy family law process as cost effectively and efficiently as possible," Melissa said.



While primarily practising in family law, over the past 12 months, Melissa's team have diversified their practice to add more value to client experiences by providing knowledge and assistance in complimentary areas of law such as wills and estates and conveyancing.

"Our lawyers and conveyancers can assist our clients to buy or sell their first home or investment property, make their first will or update their existing will, manage the estate of a loved one on their passing, or guiding our clients to a successful resolution of both their parenting and property disputes upon marriage or defacto break down," Melissa said.



Melissa says that, as a business owner, her aim is not to charge the highest price, but rather help as many clients as she can.



That's why MDV Family Lawyers offer a fixed fee initial consult for all new matters.



"We take pride in being upfront and transparent when it comes to our legal fees and your legal costs," Melissa said.

"If our staff and I deliver a service second to none then that client will leave us satisfied with our work and go on to tell three people. That is how we aim to inspire our staff and continue to grow our business," Melissa said.



Having grown up in the Shoalhaven, Melissa had always hoped to return to the area to settle down, raise her family, and engage in meaningful employment.



Her business has allowed her to do exactly that, and she is proud to represent the people of the Shoalhaven, and employ eight local staff to help her do so.



"We are the longest established family law practice in the region, making us the most experienced local practitioners in the business," Melissa said.



"The fact that we are local and truly care about the work that we do and the quality of the services we provide makes us stand out from others around us."



Passionate about serving her community, Melissa says MDV Family Lawyers will always work towards a favourable solution for their clients, and provide realistic, honest and compassionate legal advice.

