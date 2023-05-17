Khloe Coombers has been named as part of the Australian Wanderers line-up for a tour of UK and France next year.
The 12-year-old who plays representative football with the South Coast Phoenix club also contests the Shoalhaven draw for Illaroo FC.
Khloe took up the world game at just five-years-old and it said it was an opportunity she couldn't believe, but also one with a significant cost.
"My dream is expensive, even for the plane tickets, and while my parents work hard to help as much as they can, this is my journey and I want to do my part where I can," she said.
She is hoping that the community can help get behind her in helping her realise her dreams.
A golf day is being held at Worrigee Links Golf Course to raise money for Coombers' overseas trip.
The event will be a three person ambrose, a form of golf where teams of three work together to secure the best line possible.
It is $300 for a team of six to enter the golf competition, with entry including green fees, lunch and drink vouchers, with a raffle to be drawn after lunch.
Coombers said it has been amazing to see the community rally behind her.
"Without the support of the community this opportunity wouldn't be possible so I am forever grateful to everyone who has supported me so far," she said.
"It has helped my self confidence knowing that those around me believe in me and I'm hoping I can make them all proud one day."
Coombers said her love for football runs deep and the friendships she has made through the sport is one of the main reasons she keeps coming back.
"I love the competitive side of the game and making friends. My teammates are like family to me because we spend so much time together and we share the same love of the game," she said.
"I set myself a goal from a young age and every opportunity I have been given since then I put in 100 per cent to perform to the best of my ability to reach that goal. I have a passion for soccer and I just want to keep learning."
The selection is also an incredible chance for the young star to travel and seeing what some of the host nations have to offer.
"I've never been overseas so that is exciting. But I'm also really looking forward to experiencing football in countries that are seen as some of the strongest in the world and learning from those players and coaches," she said.
"I am most excited about sharing the experience with two of my current teammates and bringing what we learn from our coaching clinics and games while on tour back to share with our coach and team here at South East Phoenix."
Coombers and her teammates will play a number of matches overseas against local area teams, premier league clubs and representative teams across 18 days.
If you wish to support Khloe Coombers in her football dream, you can contact Kristie Coombers on 0439 696 981 or Joel Latimer 0408 616 981.
