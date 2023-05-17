South Coast Register
Our People

Khloe Coombers looking for community support to make football dream a reality

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
May 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Khloe Coombers playing for Illaroo Football Club. Picture supplied.
Khloe Coombers has been named as part of the Australian Wanderers line-up for a tour of UK and France next year.

