The Nowra Evening VIEW Club is urging everyone to support the Smith Family's Winter Appeal.
The appeal supports thousands of children and young people with their education and this year is hoping to raise $6.2million nationally.
Reaching the goal would mean the Smith Family charity could support more than 14,000 children across Australia access learning and mentoring programs.
It comes as a survey released by the charity found Australians believe the cost-of-living crisis is having a greater impact on education than the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey also found that more people believe child poverty has worsened because of the crisis.
Smith Family CEO Doug Taylor said inflation was hurting Australians, but having the worst impact on the most vulnerable members of the community.
"It's been a particularly challenging time for the students and families we support, with the cost-of living crisis affecting the price of housing, food and power," Mr Taylor said.
"Families are having to make impossible decisions about where they spend their limited funds.
"This could mean paying for school essentials like digital devices or paying for a meal on the table."
Mr Taylor said the Winter Appeal could give thousands of young people access to additional learning tools to get the most from their education and create a better future for themselves.
VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a national women's organisation and support network, bringing together women to enjoy social activities, develop skills, and make connections - all while supporting Australian children experiencing disadvantage.
VIEW is also largest community sponsor of students on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program, with Nowra Evening VIEW Club supporting three students through its fundraising activities.
In addition to their ongoing support of The Smith Family, Nowra Evening VIEW Club members participate in raising money through their monthly dinner meetings, raffles, outings/raffles, trading table, and donations.
For those who are interested to find out more about VIEW or who would like to join visit view.org.au or contact the Nowra Evening VIEW club president Marilyn Jones on 0411 105 302.
