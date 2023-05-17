Imogen Radburn said she has never met a challenge in the world of racing that she hasn't wanted to take head on.
After switching to racing Formula Fords 12 months ago, the Nowra-born racing star is set to make her Tasmanian debut as a support driver at the 2023 Ned Whisky SuperSprint.
Formula Ford which is also commonly referred to as a F1600 or Formula F is the next level up from go-kart racing, the sport Radburn initially started in.
The single seater, open cab vehicles see occupants reach speeds of over 200 km/hr.
While Radburn said the last 12 months has been a tough adjustment and learning experience, but it has all been about finding her confidence.
She said it may seem simple, but something as small as a wrong gear change can incur hundreds of dollars in damages to repair.
"Unless you've done it before, no one really understands how quickly we're going and how fast we have to process every decision and movement," she said.
"I'm still trying to get to that stage of knowing what to do without having to think about it too much."
"Every race I find myself building that confidence and doing things that I wouldn't have done in the previous one."
READ MORE:
The NED Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint is comprised of three days of Supercars racing along with support categories in-between like Formula Ford which Radburn will be competing in.
"We are a support category that will be televised just like the Supercars will be," she said.
The National Formula Ford Series hasn't raced at Symmons Plains in Tasmania since 2013 when Anton De Pasquale claimed pole position and also was the round winner.
Radburn said at times the sport can still be a tough adjustment especially with it being such a male dominated sport but hopes she can help inspire other girls to give the sport a go.
"I wouldn't say its been exactly an easy journey so far in my career," she said.
"No matter where you are, you still hear comments from other racers or parents, I am pretty resilient though and feel if I wasn't the way I am then I probably wouldn't be able to deal with it as well as I have."
Radburn was recognised for her achievements this year when she was named the Zonta Sports Woman of the Shoalhaven for 2023.
Recognised as a true trailblazer, Radburn is the only female Formula Ford racer currently in the national series.
"It was very special to hear my name called when I was up against so many incredible women," she said.
"I was honestly really proud because I was sort of raising an awareness of what it is like for women to be in such a male dominated field such as motorsport."
Radburn knows Tasmania will be a tough weekend but she is determined to do her absolute best and do her sponsors proud.
All of the racing action in Tasmania can be caught on Amazon Prime, Kayo Sports and Fox Sports.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.