South Coast Register
Home/News/Business

Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigation into horror Link Airways flight ramps up

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated May 17 2023 - 9:42am, first published 8:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The projectile pierced the plane's fuselage. Pictures supplied
The projectile pierced the plane's fuselage. Pictures supplied

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has widened its investigation into how a propeller strap on a flight from Canberra flew loose and penetrated the fuselage last November.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.