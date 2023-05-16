The queue of car carriers on the horizon is increasing as biosecurity delays at Port Kembla force prices up on new and used cars.
People waiting on vehicles into the port have been forced to wait longer, and sometimes pay extra, as contaminated foreign vehicles arrive on car carrier ships.
A backlog due to COVID led to some cars and automotive parts being stored in fields before export from overseas countries. There, they were contaminated by seeds, bugs and snails that contravene the Australia's tough biosecurity measures.
"In the past they've never needed to pre-clean anything because they're coming straight out of the factory and onto the ship, but they've had parts issues where the cars have sat around for months," Australian Imported Motor Vehicle Association treasurer Daryl McIntyre said.
Vehicle carriers arrive with 2000 to 4000 cars, and checking them for biosecurity risks takes time, with some vessels waiting up to two weeks to dock.
"It's causing congestion on the port, when you get congestion it leads to more damage because there'll be parked close together," Mr McIntyre said.
"The increase of damage claims across the country with the congestion has been up dramatically in the last 12 months versus the previous year."
In an added complication, thousands of cars bound for Port Melbourne were rerouted to Port Kembla due to even more extensive biosecurity delays there, with interstate people now forced to truck new and used vehicles from Wollongong to their home.
Mr McIntyre said shipping delays are impacting all businesses that import goods due to wait times and the inability to fill customer orders as timely as they could in the past.
QUBE Holdings issued a statement on behalf of Australian Amalgamated Terminals, which said "the unprecedented backlog" was occurring at ports across Australia.
"Contaminated vehicles have to be thoroughly cleaned of biosecurity hazards on arrival and this has caused unavoidable issues across the supply chain, from the port to importers and ultimately consumers," it said.
"The industry is working in close collaboration with DAFF and other partners on a range of measures to deal with this unprecedented challenge, including establishing new facilities and operating seven days a week, to ensure cars can be cleaned and moved to dealers as quickly as possible.
"Fewer vehicles were held in quarantine in April than in earlier months, which suggests the industry is dealing with the issue at source."
