South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla school facility upgrades a win - MPs acknowledge there's even more to be done

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 17 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 8:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Touring Bomaderry High School, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Education Minister Jason Clare met head teacher Stephen Flack. They later met students, and took a look at facilities. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
Touring Bomaderry High School, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Education Minister Jason Clare met head teacher Stephen Flack. They later met students, and took a look at facilities. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.

Several public schools across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla are set to upgrade their facilities and provide much-needed equipment to students, with new grants from the federal government.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.