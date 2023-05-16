Several public schools across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla are set to upgrade their facilities and provide much-needed equipment to students, with new grants from the federal government.
However, the MPs delivering the funds have acknowledged that even more needs to go in to the region's public schools.
Touring Bomaderry High School on Tuesday (May 16) as part of the Schools Upgrade Program announcement, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Education Minister Jason Clare met staff and students, and took a look at facilities.
The school is set to receive $25,000 for outdoor fitness equipment.
For principal Ian Morris, this upgrade to outdoor facilities, and another which is in the works, are a win for the school and wider community.
In addition to this week's announced project, the Bomaderry High will break ground on shade structures over new multi-sport courts - using a previous round of grant funding.
"The most recent grant is around outdoor fitness equipment for our students to be able to utilise during school hours, and hopefully the community outside of school hours as well," he said
"Another is going towards a covered outdoor learning area that will over two basketball and netball courts that we've recently had resurfaced.
"At the moment we have community use agreements with a couple of netball clubs and associations to use [our facilities], but it's only daylight hours.
"Generally there's a lack of available spaces for kids and adults to use for training purposes, and we've got these wonderful courts, so they can be available at night."
Upon visiting Bomaderry High, the key takeaway for the MPs was that the school - and others like it - need a hand to complete more significant upgrades.
Things like replacing demountable classrooms with permanent buildings, and replacing ageing equipment.
The school has been working hard for years to get major improvements funded.
Mr Clare said future grants, along with moves by both federal and state governments to fully fund public schools to the Gonski level, would be key to making changes.
"I was struck when I came here, it looks a lot like my old high school that opened in 1967 - and Bomaderry opened that year as well," he said.
"It was a case of deja vu, the woodwork and metalwork rooms all look like they did when I went to school.
"For children to do their best, they deserve the best equipment.
"So one of the things I've taken away from the visit today is how do we make sure that we can continue to invest in schools, to make sure that the young people here get the best possible equipment to get the best start in life.
"There's more funding to come, in particular for bigger projects in schools that really need it."
The MPs also visited Terara Public School on their visit, and were joined by South Coast MP Liza Butler; Mrs Phillips is a well-known alumna of Terara.
The school will receive $25,000 from the same Schools Upgrade Program to build shade structures.
Schools around the region will undertake the following projects:
