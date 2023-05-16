South Coast Register
Mali Brae Farm provides romantic backdrop for Farmer Wants a Wife

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated May 16 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:50pm
The scene was set for romance on the deck of an old boat shed surrounded by clear waters, lily pads and trees - there were of flowers and candles, that surrounded a farmer who waited to confess his feelings for someone.

