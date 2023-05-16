South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Cheaper childcare on the way for 4,800 south coast families

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 16 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Education Minister Jason Clare have announced an expanded child care subsidy will take effect from July. Picture supplied.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Education Minister Jason Clare have announced an expanded child care subsidy will take effect from July. Picture supplied.

Expanded access to childcare subsidies is expected to help 4,800 families on the south coast - from Kiama to Tuross Head, and everywhere in between.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.