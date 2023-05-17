Mark Dolance never expected to become a Marine Rescue volunteer.
It was, in fact, something he fell in to 'a little by chance'.
Yet 17 years later, the long-time coxswain of Marine Rescue Shoalhaven is still loving every minute.
What started as a keen interest in learning new skills has become the role of a lifetime.
"In 2006 I had a friend who was doing a coxswain course at Bomaderry TAFE, and I thought I could give that a whirl," Mr Dolance said.
"Part of the course involved some flare firing, and so we went out to the then Shoalhaven Marine Rescue Association.
"We fired flares, and from there I thought 'oh look, I could join this - why not?'
"Lo and behold, I did, and here I am still participating."
Being out on the water and helping the community is an ideal combination for Mr Dolance.
He's immensely passionate about boating safety, and takes plenty of satisfaction in getting some good work done.
And then there's the memories which will last a lifetime.
Like in 2022, when Marine Rescue volunteers traded their coastal waters for flooded farms.
Mr Dolance joined several Marine Rescue volunteers to lend a hand during severe flooding in the Riverina region.
Staying in a Rural Fire Service base camp, and piloting SES boats, the team rescued hundreds of sheep and goats, along with their farmers who had been stranded by floodwaters.
They launched boats from the roadside and dodged brown snakes in the murky depths - it was certainly a world away from cruising beside dolphins on a clear blue ocean.
Mr Dolance said it was like nothing he'd ever done before.
"That was definitely beyond expecting the unexpected," he said.
"[It was] very interesting, and very rewarding to talk to the farmers.
"Typically they don't want to ask for help, but in those sorts of situations they have to ask for help - and I think we really provided some great relief."
Of course, there's also the day-to-day on the Shoalhaven River: helping boaters out of a pickle, patrolling the water, or simply stopping for a chat with locals at the boat ramp.
"I definitely enjoy doing it - it's an opportunity to be out on the water, and to help somebody else in the community," Mr Dolance said.
"Maybe you give them a little bit more knowledge, which makes them a little bit safer.
"And you're always meeting new people that you're volunteering with. It's great to see them grow as well."
This National Volunteer Week (May 15-21), Mr Dolance has offered advice for anyone considering volunteering with Marine Rescue.
Ask yourself: 'why not?'
It's exactly what he did back in 2006.
"It doesn't matter if you're not that familiar with boats - just get out there, have a go, come and see what it's all about," he said.
You never know, you might just want to hang around.
"Like I said, I fell into it, and from there I haven't looked back."
He added that the crew was also keen to welcome more women and young people on board.
"Some people worry they don't necessarily have the right skills for it, but they can be taught those skills," Mr Dolance said.
"And even though there's a lot of older people who help out in the volunteering effort, it's also for those in their twenties, thirties and forties.
"Of course, it's not just for males, it's for females too... our numbers are about 25 per cent female at the moment, and it'd be nice to lift that a bit higher - as well as with the younger generations."
For more information about Marine Rescue Shoalhaven, and volunteering with the crew, visit: www.shoalrescue.com.au
