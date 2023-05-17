South Coast Register
Home/Community
Our People

National Volunteer Week - Mark Dolance joined Marine Rescue Shoalhaven 'by chance', and he's urging others to give it a go

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 17 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Dolance of Marine Rescue Shoalhaven, pictured on a unique rescue mission. He swapped the beach for the bush, to help out during flooding in the Riverina. Picture supplied.
Mark Dolance of Marine Rescue Shoalhaven, pictured on a unique rescue mission. He swapped the beach for the bush, to help out during flooding in the Riverina. Picture supplied.

Mark Dolance never expected to become a Marine Rescue volunteer.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.