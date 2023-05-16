How should businesses prioritise the mental health of their staff?

Full-time employees spend most of their waking hours working. If employees are unsatisfied and stressed while at work their mental health can be seriously impacted. Companies that don't prioritise the mental health of their staff will have low levels of employee job satisfaction and this can result in low job retention and reduced work output.

All jobs can be stressful but we all know some jobs can be more taxing on mental health than others. Prioritising the mental health of those who work in positions such as first responders, emergency call takers, air traffic controllers, doctors, nurses, child protective services, teachers, paramedics, firefighters and police officers is absolutely essential to the mental health of those who work in these high-stress positions.

But that is not to say that people who work in environments such as offices don't suffer from stress and anxiety. Job-related stress can happen to anyone in any position and should be taken into consideration by all employees and HR professionals. Here is how employees can prioritise the mental health of their staff and why they should.

Why should employees prioritise the mental health of their staff?

1 in 5 Australians suffer from a mental illness so it is highly likely that you have an employee that is experiencing some form of mental illness.

Job-related stress can last long after the work day ends. Many employees bring work-related stress home and will think about their job-related anxieties long after they've left the workplace.

Employees whose mental health is impacted by their occupation are more likely to leave their jobs, and to have low levels of productivity.

It is important that your employee's mental health is prioritised so that job retention is maintained and productivity remains high. Employees are more likely to be more productive when they work in a supportive environment and feel as though they are valued.



If their mental health is suffering their work won't be their main priority. Prioritising the mental health of staff is mutually beneficial to the staff and to the company they work for.

Here is a list of some things you can do as an employer to prioritise the mental health of your staff.

Check-in with staff

You should regularly check in with all employees and ask whether they need support with job-related stress so that you can work with them to reduce stress in any way possible. Larger companies may choose to hire a mental health professional who has studied a Master of Mental Health online or in person.



Having a dedicated person in the workplace that can counsel staff can help improve the mental health of employees and will reduce the likelihood of your employee's mental health being impacted by their jobs.

Allow employees to take mental health days

Incorporating paid mental health days on top of allocated sick leave and annual leave will be greatly appreciated by your staff. It is important for your staff to be able to take mental health days if they need to without having the need to dig into their sick or annual leave. Providing paid mental health days proves to your employees that you care about their mental health and well-being.

There is often a stigma around taking mental health days, but providing additional paid mental health days to your employees helps remove some of the stigma attached to taking mental health days.

Encourage social interaction and socialisation out of work hours

Full-time working employees spend a significant amount of their waking hours at work. It can be very isolating if they don't get along with their colleagues and don't socialise with others in the workplace.

It's important for co-workers to socialise and communicate so that employees enjoy coming to work and do not feel anxious about socialising with their co-workers. Your employees need to feel as if they are able to communicate with each other, this will improve teamwork and overall satisfaction in the workplace.



You can try encouraging team-building activities, after-work events, and regular meetings. Even if your employees work remotely it's still encouraged to meet regularly whether face to face or virtually to build up morale.

Some companies are strict on allowing personal calls in the workplace but this is actually isn't encouraged. If employees can't take personal calls while at work they may feel isolated from their family and friends which will lead to low job satisfaction and this can certainly affect the mental health of your staff.

It's also beneficial to allow your staff to invite family and friends to workplace events and to encourage your employees to have a work-life balance so they maintain their relationships both at home and in the workplace.

Have strict policies on workplace bullying and have systems in place to manage conflict

Employee conflict can be one of the most stressful aspects of working in a team environment. It is important to encourage employees to speak up and report to HR staff and their managers if they are experiencing conflict, low morale or bullying in the workplace. Workplace conflict and bullying can be extremely taxing to one's mental health and will likely not only affect their working life but their home life too if they are preoccupied with workplace conflict.

It's important to have systems in place to manage conflict and to offer support to those experiencing conflict in the workplace. Resolving the conflict is always the best option but that's not always possible and some employees may just need to work separately to maintain peace in the workplace.

Allow staff to work flexible hours

Work-life balance is important to the mental health and well-being of your employees. People have lives outside of work and need the opportunity to be able to socialise with their family and friends to maintain their relationships. Encourage staff to leave on time and to not work overtime if it isn't necessary.



Parents of young children and carers should feel comfortable taking time off to look after their children if necessary and should be allowed to take personal calls from home so they do not feel isolated from their families.

Takeaway