John Lamont has put his body on the line, in a final push to raise funds for the Cancer Council.
With a week and a half to go until he dances in Stars of Nowra, the Nowchem boss hosted one last fundraiser with his staff: Bomb the Boss.
Of course, the Nowchem team were more than happy to chuck water balloons at the boss for a small buy-in - it was a welcome revival of a team favourite fundraiser, for a great cause.
READ MORE:
Mr Lamont said despite being a little under the weather, he was determined to do whatever it takes to meet a mega $32,000 fundraising goal.
"There has been quite a few fundraising events, and it's been going really well: we're up to $29,000," he said.
"But we're not in front [of the leaderboard] yet - the target for me was $32,000, so we'll see how we go."
Having been nominated to join the cause by previous Stars of Nowra champion Sharon Woodcock, Mr Lamont agreed to dance on one condition: that he could salsa dance.
He sure loves an upbeat number.
Though behind the glitz and glamour, Mr Lamont said there was a personal reason to raise the money for cancer research.
"Obviously, it's a great cause, but as well, my sister is recovering from stage four melanoma," he said.
"Being very fair skinned, it's been through my family, and my cousin died from it."
READ MORE:
There has also been plenty of hours put in behind the scenes, learning the moves and pulling together costumes with volunteer dance teacher Emily Thomas, of Be You Ballroom.
Mr Lamont said the little team was putting in at least two hours a week - or usually even more - to nail the salsa number for performance night.
"Emily and her partner Brad have given up a lot of their time, I'm surprised how long it takes," he said.
"It's not just the dancing and choreography, it's the costumes, and Brad spent hours getting video to match music - all this sort of stuff.
"They're a very creative couple, and they're very good at doing all that stuff."
Mr Lamont will swap his lab coat for dancing shoes on Saturday, May 27, for Stars of Nowra.
The 12 local stars have collectively raised over $213,000 for the Cancer Council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.