South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Caravanning Australia for the Malliate family from Illawarra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 20 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's the kind of trip we all dream of - selling the house, packing your stuff in a camper, grabbing the family and hitting the open road, and the Malliate family are about to do it.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.