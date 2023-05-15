The road to real love has had a happy ending for Farmer Matt, who followed his heart on Sunday's episode of Farmer Wants A Wife.
Despite admitting he's leaving his family farm at Bookham for a job in Canberra, Wollongong admin officer Olivia was okay with that and happy to have his heart.
Before the final decision was made on Sunday, the farmers headed to their ladies' hometowns for one last chance to connect with the final two ladies - Olivia and Annabelle - and meet their families.
As he arrived on the Central Coast to meet Annabelle's family, Matt noted his concerns that she bottled up emotions.
"I think open communication and the ability to tell me how she's feeling in the moment is really important," he said.
While lunching with Olivia's family at their Wollongong family home, Matt got a harsh reality check when she mentioned she wanted to visit him on weekends.
Matt, who thought Olivia was happy to make the move, was shocked: "If we had to do it long distance, I think that would definitely put a big strain on the relationship."
But Matt couldn't deny their connection, announcing all his worries and nerves disappeared when looking into her ocean-blue eyes.
"I think I've known for a while that I have fallen in love with you, and I'm really glad I finally get to say it."
The series isn't over yet, this coming Sunday Farmers Brad and Brenton do home visits before making the biggest decision of their lives.
