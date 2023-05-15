TAFE 'townies' are filling a major skills gap - NSW Farmers are thrilled about it

Ruby Stephens is starting a trend, while chasing her dreams.
The 16-year-old from St Georges Basin is among a growing number of people with a non-farming background, who are studying Agriculture at TAFE.
More 'townies' than ever are jumping in to agriculture: the enrolment numbers show it.
And it's a move welcomed by the state's peak agriculture body, NSW Farmers.
For Ms Stephens, taking on a Cert III in Agriculture was about choosing to follow her passion for animals, and turn into a career.
"I've always loved animals and I wanted to be a vet growing up," Ms Stephens said.
"Dairy farming is a great industry and I'd like to own my own dairy farm one day.
"TAFE NSW has really given me the hands-on skills I need and my teacher is an actual working farmer, so I'm learning from the best."
For industry leaders, young people like Ruby offer a glimmer of hope.
Agricultural output is booming amid a 'perfect storm' of strong commodity prices and seasonal conditions.
Labour shortages threaten to cut producers capacity to deliver, at a time when there's exceptional demand.
NSW Farmers workplace relations chair Chris Stillard said the new data showing more students from non-farming backgrounds were studying agriculture was a positive.
"Modern agriculture is a really diverse industry and we don't just have tractor drivers and stockhands anymore, we've got mechanics and drone pilots and network engineers as well," Mr Stillard said.
"TAFE NSW will play an important role in helping the industry have a skilled pipeline of workers into the future.
"A growing global population means a growing need for food, and agriculture is where that food comes from, so you can be outstanding in any field while you're out standing in a field."
TAFE NSW Team Leader of Agribusiness Jenny O'Donnell added that she was heartened to witness the growth of student numbers first-hand.
Over the year's she's observed a marked increase in students from a non-farming background studying agriculture.
"There used to be a perception that only those from farming backgrounds entered the agriculture industry but that has well and truly changed," Ms O'Donnell said.
"The local ag industry is booming and with that growth comes strong demand for skilled workers.
"TAFE NSW is proud to be training the agricultural leaders of tomorrow and ensuring they have the practical skills and experience to help the industry thrive."
