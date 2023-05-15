South Coast Register
Updated

Basin View crash cleared, Princes Hwy reopened southbound

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 15 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 10:30am
A single-vehicle crash on the Princes Hwy at Basin View is blocking the southbound lane.
UPDATED, 1PM:

