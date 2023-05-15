Basin View crash cleared, Princes Hwy reopened southbound

UPDATED, 1PM:
Both lanes of the Princes Hwy have reopened, following an earlier single-vehicle crash at Basin View.
Emergency services were initially called to the incident about 9.55am Monday (May 15)
Paramedics, Fire and Rescue, and Police all attended.
The crash occurred between Island Point Rd and The Wool Rd - about 2km north of the Bewong rest area.
The incident slowed traffic on the Princes Hwy in both directions; it has now been cleared and traffic control stood down.
A woman involved in the crash was treated by paramedics.
PREVIOUSLY, 10.30AM:
Emergency services are on scene at a car crash, on the Princes Hwy at Basin View.
It is understood a single vehicle is involved, and a person is trapped inside.
Paramedics, Fire and Rescue, and Police are all attending.
The incident is blocking the southbound lane on Princes Hwy, between Island Point Rd and The Wool Rd.
Traffic control is in place, drivers should exercise caution.
