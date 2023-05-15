South Coast Register
NAC, Bomaderry, Oak Flats, Narooma, Moss Vale, claim champion School Steer Spectacular carcase titles

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated May 15 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:32am
Heavyweight carcase gold medal and joint champion of the school steer challenge and open steer challenge champion went to Nowra Anglican College, with a Charolais steer bred by S and S Nicholas, Nowra Hill, pictured with Charlie Salway, NAC. Picture supplied
Heavyweight carcase gold medal and joint champion of the school steer challenge and open steer challenge champion went to Nowra Anglican College, with a Charolais steer bred by S and S Nicholas, Nowra Hill, pictured with Charlie Salway, NAC. Picture supplied

The carcase results for the South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular held last week at Nowra Showground have been released.

