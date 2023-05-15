The carcase results for the South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular held last week at Nowra Showground have been released.
A cross-section of breeds were represented in the various categories.
Two steers awarded champion on the hoof by judge Stuart Glover, have also won champion carcase.
The school steer spectacular silver medal and champion lightweight carcase went to Narooma High School's Limousin cross steer bred by J and D Cullen, Bemboka, with 91.5 points.
The Limousin steer also won school steer spectacular lightweight champion on the hoof.
Silver medal and champion medium-weight carcase went to Bomaderry High School, with their Simmental cross Angus steer bred by Dr Toby Greenacre, Jaspers Brush, accumulating 96 points, which went on to claim school steer spectacular champion carcase.
Bomaderry High School was named school steer spectacular champion school, with 234 points, over reserve St Gregory's College, Campbelltown, with 222 points.
The gold medal and champion medium-weight carcase in the school steer challenge was won by Moss Vale High School, with an Angus steer bred by B and T Hawthorne, Kangaroo Valley, on 94 points.
Heavyweight carcase gold medals and joint champions of the school steer challenge went to Nowra Anglican College, with a Charolais steer bred by S and S Nicholas, Nowra Hill, and Oak Flats High School, with a Murray Grey cross Square Meater steer, bred by Oak Flats High School, both on 97 points.
The Oak Flats steer was also named school steer challenge champion on the hoof.
In the open steer challenge, the lightweight carcase bronze medal went to St Gregory's College, Campbelltown, with a Murray Grey steer bred by R and H Hoare, Binda, on 75 points.
While the medium-weight carcase silver medal was won by Bomaderry High School, again with their Simmental cross Angus steer bred by Dr Toby Greenacre, Jaspers Brush, on 96 points.
The heavyweight carcase gold medal was taken out by Nowra Anglican College, again with their Charolais steer bred by S and S Nicholas, Nowra Hill, on 97 points, which went on to be named champion carcase in the open steer challenge.
In the commercial un-led steer or heifer class, the lightweight carcase bronze medal went to a Limousin cross Angus steer bred and exhibited by M and L Grimson, Albion Park, on 90 points.
While the medium-weight carcase silver medal went to an Angus steer, bred and exhibited by D and R Stewart, Coolangatta Mountain, on 93 points, which also claimed champion commercial steer/heifer carcase.
