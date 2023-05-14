It's National Volunteer Week around the country.
In Huskisson, Jervis Bay Maritime Museum is celebrating the Bay and Basin's many local volunteer groups, with a mega event to get more hands on deck.
This Thursday (May 18), the museum is hosting a 'Change Maker Event': a showcase of community organisations, and recruitment drive for more helpers.
Those extra hands on deck are desperately needed.
For those who want to know more about the personal benefits of volunteering, Dr Alison Wicks is holding a free talk at the museum, which is sure to motivate and inspire.
Dr Wicks, a specialist in occupational therapy and advocate for community health and wellbeing, said volunteering truly makes a difference, in more ways than you'd expect.
"There are heaps of benefits of being a volunteer - connecting to people and making friends; learning new skills; having a sense of purpose and fulfilment," she said.
"Being a volunteer is a great reason to jump out of bed."
National Volunteer Week runs from 15-21 May 2023 and recognises the vital support that the millions of volunteers in our country provide to their communities.
It also encourages people to consider volunteering.
This year's theme is The Change Makers, which celebrates our power to drive change and ensure volunteering is inclusive of all members of the Australian community.
It's a week that close to the hearts of everyone at the Museum, which relies on the generosity, interest and skills of a large team of volunteers.
"Our volunteers come from all walks of life, to help with boat restoration, gardening, to provide guided tours for groups, or fundraising to name just a few," Museum Director Diana Lorentz said.
"Our volunteers, at the heart of it, enjoy the team spirit and social engagement, and find it rewarding to help and be connected to our local community."
Jervis Bay Maritime Museum's Change Maker Event is happening Thursday (May 18), 10.30am to 12pm, at the museum.
All are invited to attend, enjoy a free morning tea, and learn more about volunteering in the local community.
