South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Platypus have been released into Royal National Park after absence of 50 years

Updated May 15 2023 - 8:24am, first published 8:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Platypus have returned to Royal National Park, having been missing for 50 years.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.