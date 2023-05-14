South Coast Register
Updated
Updated: Princes Hwy crash cleared, residual delays at Wandandian

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 14 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 3:50pm
A single-vehicle crash is causing major traffic delays on the Princes Hwy at Wandandian.
UPDATE, 4.30PM:

