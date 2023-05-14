Updated: Princes Hwy crash cleared, residual delays at Wandandian

UPDATE, 4.30PM:
Emergency services have cleared the single-vehicle crash at Wandandian.
The crash had caused heavy traffic earlier on Sunday afternoon (May 14), and some residual delays remain.
PREVIOUSLY, 3.30PM:
A single-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on the Princes Hwy at Wandandian.
Police report about 3.30pm Sunday (May 14), a car crashed and landed on its roof, on the highway near Wandean Rd.
It is understood the driver has escaped the vehicle with minor injuries.
Emergency services are on scene.
There is currently heavy traffic in both directions on Princes Hwy at Wandandian.
Drivers are advised to exercise caution.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.