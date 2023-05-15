The Physical Disability Council of NSW is bringing their show on the road, and they're making a stop in Nowra.
This June, the council's team is bringing two workshops and a community consultation to town.
It's all part of their effort to create an inclusive community, where people with physical disability can fully participate in all aspects of public life.
Spread across June 21-22, the PDCN is hosting the following:
Speaking Up for Yourself Workshop
Learn the benefits of speaking up, effective communication, developing a strategy plan, reviewing the outcomes, and considering alternate approaches.
When: Tuesday, June 21, 10am to 12.30pm
Where: Bomaderry Bowling Club
Community Consultation
Help the PDCN policy team develop an advocacy strategy focused on the issues that matter to people with physical disability.
When: Tuesday, June 21, 1.30pm to 3pm
Where: Bomaderry Bowling Club
NDIS Self-Management Workshop
Cover the benefits of self-management, clarifying budgets, making payment requests, keeping records, making plan changes and more.
When: Wednesday, June 22, 10am to 1pm
Where: Bomaderry Bowling Club
The Physical Disability Council of NSW works towards achieving equity for people with disability across health, education, public transport and housing.
It also works to make systems like the NDIS and My Aged Care fairer and easier to access.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.