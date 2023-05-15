South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Physical Disability Council of NSW is bringing workshops, consultation to Nowra

Updated May 15 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian OMalley, Peer Facilitator and Mentor with Physical Disability Council NSW will lead workshops and consultation in Nowra. Picture supplied.
Adrian OMalley, Peer Facilitator and Mentor with Physical Disability Council NSW will lead workshops and consultation in Nowra. Picture supplied.

The Physical Disability Council of NSW is bringing their show on the road, and they're making a stop in Nowra.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.