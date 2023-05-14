Truth telling is at the heart of Jaz Corr's art.
There's always a story to be told, something important to consider.
In her latest work, two panels tell the story of the 'unknown' Boon Ca Ree brothers, Broger and Broughton.
Corr's newest creation is set to debut at Berry's upcoming OpenField Art Festival this June - a brand new festival putting the spotlight on local artists, and the village itself.
READ MORE:
Taking inspiration from a somewhat lesser known part of Berry's history, Ms Corr said her intention has been to fill a gap with her art.
On the approach to Berry, a rusted metal sculpture bears the likeness of its namesake: brothers Alexander and David Berry.
Though there's two other brothers who are part of the town's origin story.
"It's about two brothers, but it's two brothers that don't have the same platform as the Berry brothers," she said.
"They start together, and then through the years they travel different paths...
"I think it's a significant story that needs to be told about Berry.
"I've learned a little bit more about them along the way, and am fortunate enough to be able to put that into a painting."
READ MORE:
Ms Corr has thrown herself into this work since her artist's residency at Bundanon.
Taking time away from being a full time teacher (at Vincentia High School) and a full time mum, she said the experience of simply being able to create for two full weeks was "beautiful, but very foreign".
The time to study the story behind it, and incorporate her practice of Wayapa Wuurrk, puts a unique perspective on Ms Corr's art.
Most of all, she said it has given her time to create for an important purpose.
"I think most of my work is a part of me - most artists will say that when they're creating art, that it's a part of themselves," Ms Corr said.
"I say mine has a purpose.
"Sometimes that purpose is truth telling, sometimes that purpose is educating, and in this instance, it is questioning the narrative that we've been told in this community about Berry.
"There is a black history, and I think these sorts of pieces really help start that conversation.
"I'm not an elder, nor a traditional owner of that country; that history and those stories are for the community, and now people can look at this work and ask the right people.
"There are two stories, two sides, two truths."
Jaz Corr is a proud Dharawal woman; she has exhibited works across the Shoalhaven and Illawarra, and overseas.
For Open Field Art Festival, she will exhibit in the Berry Showgrounds main pavilion.
OpenField Arts Festival is running this June 22-25, at venues across Berry.
For the full program, visit www.openfield.org.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.