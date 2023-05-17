Warm up with these cool events - what's on in the Shoalhaven

Dracula's Cabaret
On tour to Nowra
Off the back of a sell-out run, Dracula's cabaret is bringing their breathtaking Resurrection Tour to Nowra. The crew is combining fan-favourite numbers from the vault, with plenty of new (and jaw-dropping) burlesque, rock music, and razor-edge comedy. Dracula's leaps like a feathered zombie show girl from the crypt, and onto the stage featuring amazing Australian talents. Playing Nowra on May 19-20 - get your tickets via shoalhavenentertainment.com.au
Sport Spectacle
Campdraft Championship
Australia's richest campdraft competition is comin back to Bawley Point over four action packed days. The best competitors from around the country will show what they're made of in this uniquely Australian sport - with a mega prize pool of over $400,000. Want to watch? Head to Willinga Park on May 17-20.
Night Out
Community show
The Milton Ulladulla Entertainers present 'Now is the Time': the community performers will be wowing the crowds with their original variety show. There are both evening and matinee performances from now until May 20. Get your tickets from stickytickets.com.au/muentertainers
On Ya Bike
Gentleman's Ride
Nowra's motorcycle fans are banding together for two important causes: men's mental health, and prostate cancer research. They're bringing out their vintage bikes and dressing dapper, to embark on the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride - and even more riders are welcome! To top it off, they'll be hosting an early morning village fete at Hyper Hyper Coffee in Nowra as part of the festivities. Register for the ride at www.gentlemansride.com/rides/australia/nowra, or simply see them off from the cafe this Sunday (May 21) from 8am.
Food Month
Eat your way through May
Shoalhaven Autumn Celebration of Food is serving up more tasty treats. Enjoy high tea at Berry's Queen Street Cafe all month, have lunch with celebrity chef Courtney Roulston at Bangalay in Shoalhaven Heads (Thursday, May 18), treat yourself to a twilight dinner at Bundanon on Friday (May 19), or take your special someone to the Lovers Lane Degustation at The Lane in Nowra (Saturday, May 20). For a leisurely Sunday (May 21), cruise out to Huskisson, where James Kitchen is putting on a Fusion Seafood Lunch. Get the lowdown: shoalhavenfoodnetwork.com.au
Coming Up
Fresh Food Market
Nowra's own pop-up farmers market is finally here! The much-anticipated Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets are kicking off this month in Jelly Bean Park. Pick up a bunch of tasty Shoalhaven-grown produce that's great for the environment, local business, your belly, and your hip-pocket. Drop in to Jelly Bean Park on Thursday, May 25, 2pm to 6pm.
