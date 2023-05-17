Warm up with these cool events - what's on in the Shoalhaven

Nowra's motorcycle fans are banding together for two important causes: men's mental health, and prostate cancer research. They're bringing out their vintage bikes and dressing dapper, to embark on the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride - and even more riders are welcome! To top it off, they'll be hosting an early morning village fete at Hyper Hyper Coffee in Nowra as part of the festivities. Register for the ride at www.gentlemansride.com/rides/australia/nowra, or simply see them off from the cafe this Sunday (May 21) from 8am.