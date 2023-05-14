In the light of day, firefighters are assessing the damage at a McMahons Rd home, along with its residents.
The North Nowra property was completely destroyed by the blaze on Saturday evening (May 13)
It is understood police forensics team is en route to Nowra, to investigate a McMahons Rd house fire.
Fire officials said investigators were expected to arrive on scene Sunday morning (May 14).
A Police spokesperson told the Register the specialist team would establish a cause of the fire, and determine if any further inquiries would be needed.
About 5.10pm Saturday, firefighters were called to the property along with police and ambulance.
When fire crews arrived, the home - near the corner of Rock Hill Road and opposite Nowra City Church - was already well alight.
Fire crews from Nowra, Shellharbour, Berry and Monaro responded.
No people were injured in the blaze.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.