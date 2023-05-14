South Coast Register
Crews assessing damage from McMahons Rd house fire, investigators due on scene

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 14 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
One fire crew was on scene this morning, assessing the damage from an overnight house fire in North Nowra. Picture by Jorja McDonnell
In the light of day, firefighters are assessing the damage at a McMahons Rd home, along with its residents.

