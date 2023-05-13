North Nowra home destroyed by fire

Emergency services remained on scene at a house fire in McMahons Road North Nowra tonight.
Fire brigades, police and ambulance, were called at 5pm to find the house alight, and despite a massive response, they reported the house had been completely destroyed.
Rick Jones, Duty Commander from RFS Monaro 1, said the fire was already racing through the property near the corner of Rock Hill Road and opposite Nowra City Church when crews arrived.
"Within five minutes of their arrival, the fire had spread from one corner right across the property, and the house has been completely destroyed," Duty Commander Jones said.
He said crews from Shellharbour, Berry, Monaro and Nowra responded.
At 7.30pm he said while the fire was under control, the cause was still unknown.
"Nobody was injured, but we believe there was a family cat that was, unfortunately, deceased," he said.
He confirmed nobody was in the house at the time of the fire and that an investigation would be underway Sunday to establish the cause.
