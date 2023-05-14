South Coast Register
Owen's helping hand earns police integrity award

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 15 2023 - 10:43am, first published May 14 2023 - 11:30am
Owen Child is joined by Chief Inspector Ray Stynes from South Coast Police, Callala Public School assistant principal Andrew Schubert, Owen's Pop Mark Woods, sister Amity Child, mum Cadi Woods and South Coast Police youth officer Kyriana van den Belt. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Befriending a boy who was non-verbal, and helping him to enjoy all aspects of life at primary school, has resulted in Callala Bay's Owen Child being recognised by police.

