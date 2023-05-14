Owen's helping hand earns police integrity award

Befriending a boy who was non-verbal, and helping him to enjoy all aspects of life at primary school, has resulted in Callala Bay's Owen Child being recognised by police.
Owen has been presented with the South Coast Police District's Integrity Award for his treatment of a classmate who had Down Syndrome and autism.
He was nominated for the award by Callala Public School principal Michelle Watkins, who said, "Owen is not only helpful and kind to this student when asked to help, he chooses to be his friend, spends time with him and shows his kindness.
"He has also demonstrated these values who struggles with attendance - Owen takes time to be his friend, encourages him when he is anxious and supports him in class assignments."
Owen said while his non-verbal classmate did not have many friends, he was "really cool" and "liked everyone".
And he said communication barriers were quickly overcome as the boy became one of his best friends.
"You could tell what he wanted by the way he was looking at you, the way he was moving," Owen said.
Chief Inspector Ray Stynes from Nowra Police said it was a "privilege for me as a commander to present this award and go through the nominations".
He said there were many nominations for the annual award, showing the high quality of the region's young people.
"It's a privilege for us to acknowledge these kids and show them some encouragement," Chief Inspector Stynes said.
Ms Watkins said Owen modelled the school values of respect, participation and responsibility, "and provides a role model for younger students".
Meanwhile Chief Inspector Stynes said Owen also reflected the police ethics of loyalty, integrity, trust and honesty.
