Readers share their thoughts on NSW Premier Chris Minn's stand to not answer questions from Kiama MP Gareth Ward on the floor of Parliament.
Gareth, thank you for your strength, guts and profound determination in you, unfortunately required due to the disgusting, negligent, dereliction of duty by the Premier in not answering your just, true and sensible questions in Parliament .
By not answering your questions on behalf of people with disabilities and the community, the Premier has severely damaged the parliamentary system and lost all credibility as far as being ethical and responsible for the position that he holds.
All this politically motivated and degenerative behaviour for the Labor party's egotistical and undemocratic way of governance.
A totally disgusting display of unethical self indulgent and grandiose behaviour, slighting the position and importance of the role of Premier for NSW
It was indeed a very sad day for democracy and for true and just governance.
Someone once said Labor couldn't run a sandwich shop because they couldn't make change at the till.
We have seen their disastrous management skills at work many many times with not one Labor government ever leaving a surplus.
Why?
Because they do not have the management skills, knowledge or understanding to govern prudently or responsibly.
And by his inept behaviour to not answer your questions, Mr Minns has proven all the above to be correct.
Keep going Gareth, and as they say "don't take any prisoners".
You have the heart and backing of thousands and thousands of people behind you and, should the time come, we will make them take notice.
So the Member for Kiama is threatening to take the Premier to the Ethics Committee because he refuses to answer the Member's questions during Question Time.
None of this when the Coalition held sway and had banned the member from entering parliament.
I recall the member, on a number of occasions, stating that he was meeting his constituents' requests working from his parliamentary office so, going into Parliament wasn't a problem for him.
Once again, as an Independent, you can't have it both ways.
Instead of grandstanding, and that's all it is, you can continue in your role as MP for Kiama which, I believe, was only won by you towards the end of counting.
By now, most people will have heard of Long COVID, if not become a sufferer themselves.
Some Long COVID patients will be diagnosed with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Fibromyalgia (FM), Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS), Dysautonomia or other debilitating chronic neuroimmune conditions.
May is Awareness Month for these conditions and May 12 was International ME/CFS, FM and MCS Awareness Day.
This day was chosen as it was Florence Nightingale's birthday and she was bedbound for many years with what is believed to have been ME and FM.
The Wollongong ME/CFS/FM Support Group was formed in 1989 and offers information, support, advocacy, friendship and validation to families in the Illawarra and surrounding regions.
The 350-plus members are represented by displays in the Wollongong, Corrimal and Thirroul Libraries this May.
There will be an information stall at the Kiama Farmers' Market on May 17, from 2pm until 4pm.
The Wollongong ME/CFS/FM Support Group monthly events include two online gatherings, plus face-to-face Café Clubs in Woonona, Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama.
See www.mecfsfmwollongong.org or call 4284 8890.
New members are always welcome.
The International Union For The Conservation Of Nature advises that sea birds are one of the most endangered groups of bird species.
Sea birds have been decimated by humans who have industrialised planet earth during the last 200 years.
Estimates indicate that the global sea bird population has dropped by 70 per cent since the middle of the last century.
Will humans only halt their relentless destruction of nature when the name of the book, Silent Spring, becomes a reality?
The book, Silent Spring, [ed. written by Rachel Cason] published in 1962, was a land mark concerning the development of the modern environmental movement.
