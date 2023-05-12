South Coast Register
Brooke Prentice to lead discussions on referendum and Uluru Statement from the Heart

By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 12 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 4:14pm
Aboriginal Christian leader Brook Prentis is visiting the Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands to discuss the Uluru Statement from the Heart and Voice referendum Picture supplied.
Aboriginal Christian leader Brooke Prentice is visiting the Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands to offer an independent First Nations perspective on the Voice referendum.

