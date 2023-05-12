South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Nowra Fresh Food Markets to focus on things grown of made within 60km

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Bromley at Jellybean Park, that will soon be bustling activities on Thursday afternoons as the venue for the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Jessica Bromley at Jellybean Park, that will soon be bustling activities on Thursday afternoons as the venue for the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

The new Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets are starting on Thursday, May 25 after planning issues delayed the planned opening for two weeks.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.