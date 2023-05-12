The new Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets are starting on Thursday, May 25 after planning issues delayed the planned opening for two weeks.
The markets are running from 2 to 6pm in Jellybean Park and Egans Lane, allowing the community to shop locally all in one place to save the environment, their health, and their community.
And the focus will be on enjoying locally produced food, drinks and good tunes in a relaxed, inclusive space, according to organiser and Bomo Bulk owner Jessica Bromley.
She has stepped forward to bring together all the amazing local growers and producers, who have been selling all their products in other community markets.
"Fresh Food Markets support the environment by attempting to minimize waste and pollution," Ms Bromley said.
"They support growing activities such as regenerative agriculture, composting and reduced carbon footprint by food not having to travel as far.
"When a town has a large food growing community, it creates food security when other resources face difficult circumstances like natural disasters or pest invasions, for example."
Ms Bromley said all food sold at the market would be grown or made within a 60km of Nowra.
"If that's not reduced food mileage, then what is?" she said.
"You'll expect to see an array of food vans, drinks, produce, eggs, honey, and other common weekly things we're accustomed to buying each week, but now you'll get to buy it all in an amazing atmosphere with friends and family, while keeping your money within the community".
There will also be local buskers, along fresh takeaway food and drinks at the market.
