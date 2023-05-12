Nowra's Jade Williams has continued her electric form to start her 2023 BMX campaign as she looks to make another run at a nationals title.
On the weekend Williams secured a first place finish in a tough round of races in round four of the NSW State series at Maitland.
The 10-year-old credited her form and conditioning in the race to the structure of her training schedule.
READ MORE:
She said that she has really improved in her "speed" and "race craft," further adding that the fast and long track of Maitland suited her due to the racing stamina she has developed.
"The race win really made me so happy and proud of myself for the hard work I've been doing," Williams said.
The 10-year-old will now begin focusing on the National Titles and the Australian vs New Zealand Test later this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.