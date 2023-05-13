South Coast Register
Les Marney remembered for loving life and feeding the community

By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 15 2023 - 10:41am, first published May 14 2023 - 8:00am
Les and Denise Marney with grandson Craig, now aged 33. Picture supplied.
Les Marney is being remembered as a key figure in the Shoalhaven's food sector following his recent death at the end of a long cancer battle.

