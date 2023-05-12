Gerringong and Warilla to lock horns in Group Seven blockbuster

History shows a tight, fiery clash is assured whenever the Gerringong Lions and Warilla-Lake South Gorillas lock horns.
Reigning Group Seven rugby league premiers Warilla (3-3) have yet to hit their straps this season but the Troy Grant-coached Gorillas always seem to rise to the occasion when they play a Lions outfit they defeated in last season's grand final.
Gerringong also lift a peg or two when they come face to face with the premiers and Lions coach Scott Stewart is expecting both teams to again rise to the occasion when they rumble at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday.
"It will be a typical Gerringong and Warilla game. Both sides are different to last year's grand final but this rivalry has been going for 15 years now, so I can't see why it's going to stop now," Stewart said.
"This game always seems to toss up something. I'd be surprised if that changes on Saturday."
Gerringong head into the round-seven blockbuster in equal first place, having won five of their opening six games.
Young gun Taj Ford has played a big role in their good form of late, guiding the Lions to four wins on the trot.
Stewart praised his impressive five-eighth who leads the player of the year race with eight points, one point ahead of Jayden Morgan from Jamberoo and Nowra-Bomaderry Jets ace Dylan Farrell.
Stewart believes Ford should be further in front in the race to win the Michael Cronin Medal, after Ford starred in the Lions' last-start 26-18 win over the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs.
"How he didn't get three points last week I'll never know. He had two try assists, scored one himself, had one disallowed and basically ran the show. I saw that he didn't get any points but he was by far and away the best player on the field," he said.
"He has been very good, especially considering we haven't had Rixon Russell for two weeks. Taj has really stepped up and been outstanding for us."
Stewart noted Warilla, like his team, had struggled to field the same side week in week out.
"They have been a bit like us, every week you look you see they have a different team on the paddock," he said.
"We've also had a lot of changes every week. We haven't been close to putting the same side on the park but probably the past couple of weeks we've put probably our best efforts of the year.
"We've started controlling the ball better and building some pressure, which has allowed us to play some good footy.
"This is important because Warilla are a very good side and I expect a tough game.
"They have got some really good players. They have got a couple of good middle forwards that they play of the back of.
''If we don't control them then Sam Hooper will cut us off, and then obviously Justin Jones at the back, and with the Roberts brothers, you got to expect the unexpected with them, they always seem to come up with something. It won't be easy, that's for sure."
His Warilla counterpart Troy Grant was also expecting another tough clash against their fierce rivals.
"We've built a healthy rivalry in recent seasons and with the inclusion of Kane Brennan in the centres for them and down at Gerringong on a Saturday afternoon, as usual they're going to be very tough for sure," he said.
Grant conceded his team had yet to hit their straps but expected Warilla to improve in coming weeks as the squad welcomed back some returning stars.
"We are building slowly, we are not too disappointed with where we are at the moment," he said.
"We could be a little bit better, obviously, but hopefully over the next two or three weeks we should get a couple of handy players which will help. But we're just building at the moment.
"In saying that I was happy with our start last week. We started really fast which was pleasing but I thought we got a little bit lazy in the middle period of the game around our A and B defenders and just our ball security, which has been a concern for us so far this season.
"But other than that it was pleasing to see our halves play well, especially with their kicking game.
"We're looking forward to tomorrow and hopefully the boys can put it together and come up with a bit more of a complete performance, it will be real handy."
Meantime, Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs and Jamberoo also play on Saturday, while Shellharbour Sharks coach Abed Atallah is banking on his team finding some consistency ahead of their clash with Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday.
The Sharks kicked off their season with a win over Warilla but have won only one of their next five games.
In other round-seven fixtures on Sunday, Berry-Shoalhaven Heads and Kiama are at home to Stingrays and Nowra respectively.
