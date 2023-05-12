Four local high schools are gearing up for the inaugural White Ribbon Cup on June 1.
Bomaderry, Nowra, Shoalhaven and Vincentia High Schools are sending boys and girls team to the one day competition, organised by South Coast Police in conjunction with the NRL, Group 7 and a range of non-government agencies.
While the boys will play rugby league, the girls will compete in a league tag competition, with places in merit teams up for grabs.
Chief Inspector Ray Stynes from Nowra police said the merit teams will be chosen on more than just talent on the field, but also their attitude to their local community and the white ribbon programs.
Chief Inspector Stynes said schools had designed their own playing tops for the competition at the Bomaderry playing fields.
Police are having the tops made up, and will be presenting them ahead of the day.
Police are also leading a range of activities in the lead-up to the day, along with discussions about women's health, domestic violence and family violence.
Chief Inspector Stynes said the program was aimed at connecting with students and discussing attitudes and behaviour while they were still young.
As part of the lead-up to the White Ribbon Cup, Vincentia High School students recently had a surfing expedition, while Shoalhaven High School students went on a stand-up paddleboarding tour highlighting local Indigenous culture.
During the days students connected with local women's health organisations and learnt about the importance of their physical and mental wellbeing.
Play in the White Ribbon Cup starts at 9am, with spectators invited to watch the action.
The canteen will be operating during the day, with domestic violence and welfare support agencies taking part in he day to offer information and assistance.
