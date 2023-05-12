South Coast Register
Students enjoy activities as they learn about health and cultural issues

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 12 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:23pm
Shoalhaven High School students enjoy stand-up paddleboarding ahead on the inaugural White Ribbon Cup on July 1. Picture supplied.
Four local high schools are gearing up for the inaugural White Ribbon Cup on June 1.

