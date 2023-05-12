South Coast Register
Donations pass $40,000 for Silos head chef Robert Salmon

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 10:30am
Mr Salmon, the long-serving head chef at Silos Kitchen, was critically injured in Monday's road crash. Picture supplied.
More than $40,000 has now been raised for Shoalhaven chef Robert Salmon who remains in a critical condition following a crash on the Princes Highway on Monday May 8.

