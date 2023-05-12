Donations pass $40,000 for Silos head chef Robert Salmon

More than $40,000 has now been raised for Shoalhaven chef Robert Salmon who remains in a critical condition following a crash on the Princes Highway on Monday May 8.
Mr Salmon who works locally as the head chef at Silos Estate, was reportedly injured leaving work when his van collided with a truck.
The 54-year-old was transported to St George Hospital in Sydney in a serious condition where he was placed on life support.
The GoFundMe set up by family friend, Nana Blade, has the seen the Shoalhaven community rally behind Mr Salmon and his family, having now raised more than $40,000 in three days.
313 different people have already donated with that number continuing to grow by the hour as they inch closer to reaching their target mark of $50,000.
"We have created this fundraiser in order to help him (Mr Salmon) and his family get through this difficult journey ahead," Ms Blade said in a statement.
"If you can help with a donation no matter how big or small, this would be highly appreciated."
"Our hearts go out to him and his family at this very difficult time."
If you wish to donate to the 'Rallying for Rob' cause, you can visit the link here.
