Women in NSW will have easier access to treatment for urinary tract infections from Monday.
The government is rolling out a large trial aimed at easing pressure on the state's GPs.
Patients will be able to access antibiotic treatments for uncomplicated urinary tract infections over the counter at dozens of pharmacies.
The patient consultation, normally costing $20, will be absorbed by the government; however, women will need to pay for any medication they may need.
The first phase of the trial will include 100 NSW pharmacies, mostly in Sydney, before up to 1000 pharmacies across the state are involved, significantly increasing access to these important services for women right across the state.
Women will be able to purchase the medication if they are between the ages of 18 and 65 and are showing symptoms of an uncomplicated urinary tract infection.
The second phase of the trial will also allow women to access the oral contraceptive pill over the counter at pharmacies, except if it is the first time they have taken the medication.
Some $8.8 million will be spent by the state government on funding the trial over the coming 12 months, Health Minister Ryan Park said today.
"We want it to be easier for people to access medicines. We want them to do it safely, and we want to get it right," Mr Park said.
"That's why I'm so pleased join the University of Newcastle, the Royal Australian College of GPs, and the Pharmacy Guild to announce that we commencing a trial of pharmacy prescriptions for simple UTIs, and soon resupplies of the oral contraceptive pill.
"This will not only improve access to medications - but it will also alleviate the pressure on GPs and primary care services."
Medical experts worked over the past five months to ensure the trial received ethical approval, including a rigorous consultation process, Sarah Dineen-Griffin from the University of Newcastle said on Thursday.
Part of the trial includes a protocol used by pharmacists during consultation, where women are assessed to ensure they have a UTI, and their case is not complex.
Pharmacists will be trained to refer women with more serious cases to doctors or emergency departments.
The $5 million trial was originally announced by former premier Dominic Perrottet before the state election, and welcomed by federal Health Minister Mark Butler.
"At a time when the country's got skyrocketing demand for good health care and a constrained supply of workers, it doesn't make sense not to have everyone operating to the full extent of their skills and training," Mr Butler told ABC Radio Perth earlier this year.
"I'm very keen to see these trials continue and to build an evidence base for using our health workforce smarter and more effectively."
Doctor advocacy groups have criticised the trial, saying it could create new patient safety risks.
