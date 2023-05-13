South Coast Register
Pharmacies to start prescribing UTI medication from Monday, says Ryan Park

Updated May 13 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:00am
Improving access to medicines is a priority for the NSW government, Health Minister Ryan Park says. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
Women in NSW will have easier access to treatment for urinary tract infections from Monday.

