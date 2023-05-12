South Coast Register
Roy says a banana a day has helped a long and happy life

By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 13 2023 - 8:19am, first published 8:00am
Roy Pickering celebrates his 100th birthday with a beer, children Debra, Ron and Charlie, and partner Jean Andrews. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
An apple a day might keep the doctor away, but Bomaderry's Roy Pickering says a banana a day has been a key part of his longevity.

