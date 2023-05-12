An apple a day might keep the doctor away, but Bomaderry's Roy Pickering says a banana a day has been a key part of his longevity.
The father of three, grandfather of eight, great-grandfather of 10 and great-great-grandfather of three was surrounded by family members as he celebrated his 100th birthday with a beer and meal at the Bomaderry Bowling Club.
Originally from London, Mr Pickering arrived in Australia while serving with the Royal Navy in World War II.
At the end of the war there were appeals from the then Queensland Premier for service personnel to stay in the state, and Mr Pickering was among those who remained.
He joined the Royal Australian Navy and married Thelma, starting a family before Mr Pickering transferred to the Fleet Air Arm as an aircraft technician.
The young family moved to Bomaderry in 1950, and while Mr Pickering's service with the Navy continued, he and Thelma started developing other interests.
They set up Pickerings Plants, supplying seedlings to Woolworths in the 1950s and 60s, before being the first owners of Nowra's Flamingo Florist.
While there has been plenty of business and family success, it has not all been smooth sailing for Mr Pickering who lost wife Thelma 26 years ago.
However he met Jean Andrews four years later, continuing the strong relationships that have been a key part of his life.
Mr Pickering celebrated the strength of his relationships surrounded by family members, with messages from King Charles, Governor-General David Hurley, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese all proudly displayed.
