Tracey Emerton and Jackie Lyons are still riding high, after finishing one of the world's toughest triathlons.
The 'Iron Mums' have returned home from the Ironman Australia Long Distance Triathlon at Port Macquarie, and are immensely proud of their efforts.
It's a 3.8km open water swim, 180km cycle, and 42km marathon run - certainly not a race for the faint of heart.
Race day even threw them a curveball, strong headwinds picked up during the bike and run, adding further to the immense challenge.
Competing in a field of more than 900 athletes, Emerton finished 7th in her age group and 451st overall.
She completed the course in 12 hours 15 minutes.
Lyons was right behind her training partner finishing 10th in their group and 490th overall, with a time of 12 hours 27 minutes.
This year was her second crack at the Ironman, and Lyons shook off injury concerns to totally obliterate her personal best.
"I was actually 26 minutes faster than last year, so I was happy to get a PB," she said.
"Any PB, whether it's one minute or 26, is such a great result."
Emerton was equally thrilled, and surprised by her result.
Placing 7th in the age group qualified her for this year's global competition: the Ironman World Championship (women's) in Kona, Hawaii.
While she's had to turn down the offer to race, simply qualifying was an immense achievement.
"Seven out of 30 in my age group is well above 50 per cent, so I was pretty happy already," she said.
"It's pretty tough to get in there, and even though I didn't end up taking the slot, it was pretty cool to qualify.
"I totally did not expect that."
Jackie and Tracey were joined by a few more members of the Jervis Bay Triathlon Club, and their beloved families.
The fan club was waiting on the finish line, cheering them on. Earlier in the day, some of the triathletes had competed in the half-ironman.
And then there was Rodney Crouch.
While Crouch wasn't competing, he went above and beyond to support Jackie during the tough marathon run..
"It's the best part of the day, having your friends and family cheer you on - it's what keeps you going," Lyons said.
"I was really struggling as I got into the run, and Rodney started running beside me and gave me a bit of a pep talk to get me back on track.
"At that point I was in a fair bit of pain and ready to give up, but that's what your training buddies are there for.
"Then I could see Tracy and our other friends out there... that's what makes you get to the finish line."
On crossing that finish line, Emerton said she was overwhelmed by emotions.
"My husband was there to give me my medal and a hug across the finish line," she said.
"I did feel a little bit sick, having spent 12 hours biking, running and swimming, but still it felt amazing.
"It's so satisfying, because you always have some doubts - like maybe I've bitten off more than I can chew - but ultimately I'm super happy."
Having conquered this challenge, the Iron Mums are determined to test themselves again in Ironman 2024.
