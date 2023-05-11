South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Iron mums Jackie Lyons and Tracey Emerton reflect on Ironman Australia Long Distance Triathlon

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 12 2023 - 7:57am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Lyons and Tracey Emerton, joined by their friend and training buddy Rob Duffy. Picture supplied.
Jackie Lyons and Tracey Emerton, joined by their friend and training buddy Rob Duffy. Picture supplied.

Tracey Emerton and Jackie Lyons are still riding high, after finishing one of the world's toughest triathlons.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.