Well-wishers have raised more than $26,000 in support of well-known Berry restaurateur Rob Salmon, who remains in a critical condition after a horror highway crash earlier this week.
Mr Salmon is believed to have been departing work at Silos Estate, where he is employed as head chef, when his van collided with a truck on the Princes Highway at Jaspers Brush just before 1pm on Monday.
The 54-year-old father-of-four was airlifted to St George Hospital where he was placed on life support.
He remained at the hospital on Thursday afternoon, in a critical condition.
A friend of Mr Salmon's, Nana Blade, created a gofundme account that raised more than $26,000 in less than a day.
Ms Blade is calling on supporters to keep Mr Salmon and his family in their thoughts.
"He's much-loved. He always makes everybody smile; he's just the eternal joker and an all-round good person," Ms Blade told the Mercury.
"Having four kids and a beautiful wife, we just all want to get behind the family and support them on this journey, which is obviously going to be very difficult from hereon in. Everybody wants to help."
Mr Salmon is well-known in the area as the head of Salmon and Co Catering, which he runs with wife Jules Salmon.
He is being celebrated as a "local food hero" on the Facebook page of Berry Luxury Retreat, where he has also cooked and catered.
"Let's help get this incredible, iconic man of Berry, back to dishing up some of the area's greatest food with that big, happy smile he always has," operators of the venue wrote. "Please keep him in your [prayers] as his family need him around for many years to come."
Visit the Rallying for Rob page at gofundme.com to support the fundraising effort.
