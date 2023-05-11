South Coast Register
Silos head chef Rob Salmon on life support after crash on Princes Hwy, near Berry

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:37pm
Mr Salmon, the long-serving head chef at Silos Kitchen, was critically injured in Monday's road crash.
Well-wishers have raised more than $26,000 in support of well-known Berry restaurateur Rob Salmon, who remains in a critical condition after a horror highway crash earlier this week.

